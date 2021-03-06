Punjab minister felicitates PM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over securing the vote of confidence afresh in the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he said the nation's confidence in the PM had also been renewed with the parliament.

He said that Imran Khan proved that his politics was only based on principles, adding that no one dared take a vote of confidence afresh in the past.

Yawar Abbas said that the prime minister introduced new standards in politics, asserting that "I am proud that Imran Khan is my leader".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue the mission of serving people. He said Pakistani people were the strength of prime minister.

He said that the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from day one was that the country could not develop unless corruption was eradicated and transparency prevailed. He said the PTI had majority in the Senate now, adding that the opposition could now only falter.