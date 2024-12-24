Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews arrangements for CM Livestock Card inauguration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was pursuing a policy to provide facilities to farmers and cultivators.

To achieve the goal, a series of measures were also being taken for the development and promotion of the livestock sector as per the guidelines of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card in Pakpattan, said a handout issued here.

Member of National Assembly Mian Ahmed Raza Maneka, Members of Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Javed Ahmed, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Mian Farooq Ahmed Khan Maneka, Mutia Masood Khalid, Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr, Director General Livestock, Additional Commissioner Khalid Gilani, Director Agriculture and Livestock Sahiwal, Punjab Bank Representative Muhammad Asad, DPO and officers from all relevant departments were present.

The minister assigned responsibilities to the officers of the relevant departments regarding the arrangements in view of expected participation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the inauguration ceremony of the Livestock Card.

He said that in view of the expected visit of the CM Punjab, all departments should take steps under a comprehensive strategy to carry out the arrangements and security matters. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Talking to media, Kirmani endorsed that according to the vision of the CM Punjab, the Agriculture and Livestock Department was working hard to provide facilities to farmers. The target of 16.3 million metric tons had been achieved for wheat cultivation, which would easily meet the food requirements, he added. The minister said steps were being taken to provide 35 types of agricultural equipment including green tractors and laser land levelers to farmers for additional crop production through balloting. In addition, farmers and livestock farmers would be provided Kissan Cards and Livestock Cards on interest-free loans basis, he added. He highlighted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the best steps will continue to be taken for public convenience.