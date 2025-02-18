- Home
Punjab Minister For Agriculture And Livestock Syed Ashiq Kirmani Reviews Ongoing Sewage, Other Projects Under PMDFC
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Kirmani chaired a meeting at the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) head office in Lahore to review the ongoing sewerage and other projects under PMDFC.
The meeting was attended by PMDFC Chairman Immad Iftikhar Malik, MD Syed Zahid Aziz, and other officers.
During the briefing, PMDFC Chairman Immad Iftikhar Malik informed the provincial minister that for the first time in Punjab’s history, revolutionary projects have been initiated on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the province’s sewerage system.
The provincial minister said that the chief minister has allocated billions of rupees to improve the sewerage and sanitation system across the province. Kirmani also praised PMDFC’s excellent performance, acknowledging the company’s significant efforts in addressing sewerage-related issues.
The project of underground water storage tanks for rainwater and drainage is particularly commendable, he added.
The minister endorsed that with the use of modern technology, every city in Punjab will be equipped with improved facilities within the next two years. Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also directed PMDFC to launch an extensive awareness campaign to educate citizens about sewerage and sanitation.
PMDFC Chairman Immad Iftikhar Malik said that as per the chief minister’s directives, work is under way to enhance the municipal services, particularly the sewerage system across the province. Under the Punjab Cities Programme, projects for parks, roads and streetlight installations in 16 cities have been successfully completed.
Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz on the occasion said that the underground water storage tanks will enable the use of stored water for irrigation in city's parks.
