- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews various proposals ..
Punjab Minister For Agriculture And Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Reviews Various Proposals For Citrus Development
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired the second meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab Citrus Development Task Force on Tuesday at Agriculture House, Lahore, to review various proposals for citrus development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired the second meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab Citrus Development Task Force on Tuesday at Agriculture House, Lahore, to review various proposals for citrus development.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Convener Citrus Development Task Force Punjab Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Secretary Industries, Commerce, and Investment Punjab, Umar Masood.
Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kirmani said that increasing citrus production is among the priorities of the Punjab government. He emphasised that kinnow, in particular, is a hallmark of Punjab. Due to climate change, citrus orchards are deteriorating and being affected by various diseases, leading to a decrease in fruit size and shelf life, especially of kinnow.
During the meeting, Kirmani agreed on several practical proposals including the establishment of a Citrus Park, linking the Kissan Card platform with citrus orchards, recruiting 100 agriculture interns in Agriculture Extension and 100 youth for the three-year project of citrus revival, and providing subsidies similar to the wheat support programme. He stressed the need to bring fruit nurseries under legal regulation by licensing and registering them. He also instructed the Bank of Punjab to introduce a loan scheme for farmers managing citrus nurseries.
The minister highlighted the need to enhance citrus exports and improve its value chain in line with international standards. Under the Chief Minister's Kissan Package, a significant amount of Rs. 1.2 billion has been allocated for citrus revival, aiming to establish certified nurseries, new orchards and increase both production and exports, thereby strengthening the national economy, he said.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further added that the goal of the citrus revival programme is to use modern agricultural technology to produce certified citrus plants and provide technical guidance to farmers. The government's objective is to improve both the yield and quality of citrus through certified plants.
He directed that a comprehensive strategy be devised to reduce post-harvest losses of citrus and that gardeners be given timely technical guidance on proper pruning.
Kirmani added that funds are being provided to make the Citrus Research Institute Sargodha more active so that new techniques and improved seed varieties can enhance productivity. Furthermore, special focus should be placed on making citrus processing and packaging standards internationally recognised. A targeted programme for citrus revival will be launched on a large area in Sargodha, he said. He instructed that after consulting all stakeholders, practical proposals be finalised and sent to the chief minister for approval.
Kirmani also appreciated the performance of the officers and staff of the Agriculture Extension Wing.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that efforts are being made to ensure the availability of quality and affordable citrus plants. Moreover, priority actions are being taken to control diseases in citrus orchards to achieve higher yields. The Punjab government is working to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units in partnership with private organisations, which will provide technical support to farmers and improve the quality and production of citrus, he added.
Deputy Convener Citrus Task Force Punjab, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, highlighted that Pakistan's annual citrus exports have declined from $200 million to $130 million. He emphasised the need for technical guidance to citrus growers and the discovery of new, better varieties. He also proposed support for nursery businesses and the formation of a development board especially for orchard revival in Sargodha. He stressed the urgency of completing a modern citrus laboratory and establishing a monitoring unit for evaluation of citrus orchards.
Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agricultural Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, DG Research Faisalabad Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, representatives of the Planning and Development Board, citrus exporters, experts and other stakeholders were also present.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap ..
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker M ..
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards10 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah terms approval of 270 MW Solar projects as key progress towards cheap electricity10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will defend its sovereignty till end: Ahsan Iqbal10 minutes ago
-
Pak Army foiled Indian aggression within 4 hours: Punjab Assembly (PU) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..10 minutes ago
-
Home secy orders inquiry into missing weapons in law enforcement agencies10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews various proposals ..2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units30 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident30 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi30 minutes ago
-
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marital health checks12 minutes ago
-
Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees12 minutes ago