Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews various proposals for citrus development

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired the second meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab Citrus Development Task Force on Tuesday at Agriculture House, Lahore, to review various proposals for citrus development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired the second meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab Citrus Development Task Force on Tuesday at Agriculture House, Lahore, to review various proposals for citrus development.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Convener Citrus Development Task Force Punjab Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Secretary Industries, Commerce, and Investment Punjab, Umar Masood.

Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kirmani said that increasing citrus production is among the priorities of the Punjab government. He emphasised that kinnow, in particular, is a hallmark of Punjab. Due to climate change, citrus orchards are deteriorating and being affected by various diseases, leading to a decrease in fruit size and shelf life, especially of kinnow.

During the meeting, Kirmani agreed on several practical proposals including the establishment of a Citrus Park, linking the Kissan Card platform with citrus orchards, recruiting 100 agriculture interns in Agriculture Extension and 100 youth for the three-year project of citrus revival, and providing subsidies similar to the wheat support programme. He stressed the need to bring fruit nurseries under legal regulation by licensing and registering them. He also instructed the Bank of Punjab to introduce a loan scheme for farmers managing citrus nurseries.

The minister highlighted the need to enhance citrus exports and improve its value chain in line with international standards. Under the Chief Minister's Kissan Package, a significant amount of Rs. 1.2 billion has been allocated for citrus revival, aiming to establish certified nurseries, new orchards and increase both production and exports, thereby strengthening the national economy, he said.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further added that the goal of the citrus revival programme is to use modern agricultural technology to produce certified citrus plants and provide technical guidance to farmers. The government's objective is to improve both the yield and quality of citrus through certified plants.

He directed that a comprehensive strategy be devised to reduce post-harvest losses of citrus and that gardeners be given timely technical guidance on proper pruning.

Kirmani added that funds are being provided to make the Citrus Research Institute Sargodha more active so that new techniques and improved seed varieties can enhance productivity. Furthermore, special focus should be placed on making citrus processing and packaging standards internationally recognised. A targeted programme for citrus revival will be launched on a large area in Sargodha, he said. He instructed that after consulting all stakeholders, practical proposals be finalised and sent to the chief minister for approval.

Kirmani also appreciated the performance of the officers and staff of the Agriculture Extension Wing.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that efforts are being made to ensure the availability of quality and affordable citrus plants. Moreover, priority actions are being taken to control diseases in citrus orchards to achieve higher yields. The Punjab government is working to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units in partnership with private organisations, which will provide technical support to farmers and improve the quality and production of citrus, he added.

Deputy Convener Citrus Task Force Punjab, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, highlighted that Pakistan's annual citrus exports have declined from $200 million to $130 million. He emphasised the need for technical guidance to citrus growers and the discovery of new, better varieties. He also proposed support for nursery businesses and the formation of a development board especially for orchard revival in Sargodha. He stressed the urgency of completing a modern citrus laboratory and establishing a monitoring unit for evaluation of citrus orchards.

Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agricultural Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, DG Research Faisalabad Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, representatives of the Planning and Development Board, citrus exporters, experts and other stakeholders were also present.