Punjab minister for audit of all private housing colonies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that audit of all private housing colonies would be conducted and strict legal action would be taken over refusal.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that notices would be issued soon to owners of all private housing colonies for cooperation in conducting audit otherwise the housing colonies would be sealed.

He said that the step was being taken by keeping in view the issues faced by the people after they were deprived of their savings by the land mafia. He said that the complete record of all sales and purchase of the housing societies must be updated in the record office.

The provincial minister also ordered a crackdown against the people involved in selling fake stamp papers. He directed inspectors to ensure daily base checking of the record of stamp paper vendors and also for strict monitoring of stamp papers issued through the mobile applications. He said that pictures of the residential and commercial buildings would also be made part of the office record after transfer of ownership in order to prevent any fraud.

Nawabzada also instructed officers concerned to conduct an audit of the office of registrar office and registry Muharrar. He said that offices for the stamp inspectors would be established at all districts and divisions of the province.