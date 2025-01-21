- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs meeting of Ring Road co ..
Punjab Minister For Communication And Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth Chairs Meeting Of Ring Road Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:43 PM
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chaired an important meeting of the Punjab Ring Road Council at the C&W Department here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chaired an important meeting of the Punjab Ring Road Council at the C&W Department here on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Chairman Ring Road Authority Sohail Shahzad, Member Planning and Development Abid Bodla, and officers from the Finance Department.
Chairman Ring Road Authority Sohail Shahzad provided a detailed briefing on seven agenda items. The council members recommended that the authority's budget for 2024/25 and the financial records of the last five years be reviewed by the Finance Department and a chartered accountancy firm. Additionally, the recruitment methods and rules were advised to be vetted by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and the Regulation Wing.
The council approved regulations regarding axle load, road control, and traffic control, contingent upon the Law Department's input. For the authority's financial powers, it was suggested that these be vetted by the Finance Department before presenting them in the council meeting.
The members also recommended initiating a summary for establishing the Sialkot Ring Road project office and recruiting staff. Approval was granted for the post-upgradation of junior report officers, their performance allowances, and toll collection on the dual road connecting the GT Road to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway via Whando.
Recent Stories
WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..
Lawyers call on City Police Officer
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University
Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements
Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed3 minutes ago
-
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs meeting of Ring Road co ..3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers call on City Police Officer3 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing20 minutes ago
-
SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals19 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain & Japanese Ambassador commit to strengthen Pak-Japan ties20 minutes ago
-
Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets20 minutes ago