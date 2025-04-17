Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited various examination centres on Raiwind Road to inspect the ongoing 9th-grade exams and overall arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited various examination centres on Raiwind Road to inspect the ongoing 9th-grade exams and overall arrangements.

According to details, acting on a tip-off, the minister caught a student red-handed while cheating at Government Boys High School, Ali Raza Abad. The student, Abu Bakar Hashmi, was found solving the exam paper while sitting in a car.

The examination center’s staff and principal were also found to be complicit in assisting the student. The minister revealed that the student is the son of Imran Hashmi, a PSO (personal staff officer) of a private housing society owner. The student was being allowed to solve the paper inside a car brought into the exam center.

The minister ordered immediate arrest and transfer of the entire staff, including the principal, and an FIR (First Information Report) was also registered. He further ordered departmental action against the involved staff under the PEEDA Act, including dismissal from service.

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also announced a reward of four basic salaries and a certificate of appreciation for the teacher who reported the incident. He emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against the cheating mafia, regardless of whether the individuals involved are powerful or not. "No student will be allowed to steal another’s right," he said, adding that the government will continue to pursue the cheating mafia until the end.