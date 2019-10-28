Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik reviews performance of price magistrates

Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik reviewed performance of price control magistrates in a meeting here on Monday and ordered them to visit markets daily and focus more on keeping prices of essential items under control

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik reviewed performance of price control magistrates in a meeting here on Monday and ordered them to visit markets daily and focus more on keeping prices of essential items under control.

The meeting discussed in detail the ongoing operation against profiteers and hoarders in Multan division, says an official release.

Malik asked commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu for action against big profiteers and hoarders and those still not ready to mend ways be put in lock-up.

The minister said that price control magistrates should ensure availability of essential items at low prices or else be ready to face departmental action.

Giving briefing to the minister, the Commissioner said that a price control feedback mechanism has been put in place and focal persons assigned different commodities and essential items to keep track of prices fluctuations and take action accordingly.

He said that total 7112 inspections were conducted in October 2019 and 1130 profiteers were made to pay over Rs 1.9 million fine. Moreover, one profiteer was arrested and FIR registered.

Out of total, 651 complaints on 'Qeemat Portal', 640 were resolved.

The commissioner warned price control magistrates to either improve performance or be ready for their transfers to other districts.

He said that fixed prices should be enforced strictly and weights and measures be checked properly.

He asked the district officers to monitor auction process in fruit and vegetables markets.

He said that citizens can file complaints against price hike and hoarding on 'Qeemat portal' by dialling '080002345'.

ADCG Qamar Uz Zaman Qaisarani, assistant commissioners Ahmad Raza, Dr. Abida Fareed, Khawaja Umair and price control magistrates of the district were present.