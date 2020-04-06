Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Ch resigns

(@fidahassanain)

The minister has resigned as earlier he was nominated in the inquiry conducted by FIA for his alleged role in wheat and sugar crisis.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Punjab Minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudhary resigned from his office, the sources said here on Monday.

Sami Ullah Chaudhary was also nominated in the inquiry conducted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against wheat and sugar crisis.

Sami Ullah Chaudhary tendered resignation in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also confirmed that Chaudhary tendered his resignation.

In his resignation submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Sami Ullah Chaudhary said that he was accused of not bringing reforms in his ministry.

“I’m voluntarily tendering resignation after being accused of not introducing reforms in my ministry,” Chaudhary wrote in his resignation. “I’m getting away until the allegations leveled against me are proven wrong,” he further wrote.

He also wrote: “I’m ready to present myself before all forums for investigation,”.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had held Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of federal minister Khusro Pervaiz, Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Ch and others in recent wheat and sugar crisis.