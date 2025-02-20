- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..
Punjab Minister For Health And Chairman Cabinet Committee On Law And Order Khawaja Salman Rafique Orders Strict Security Arrangements For Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the law-enforcement agencies to ensure strict security measures during the holy month of Ramazan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the law-enforcement agencies to ensure strict security measures during the holy month of Ramazan.
Chairing the 23rd meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Home Department on Thursday, he lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, stating that the successful organisation of the international cricket series and the Horse and Cattle Show was a testament to her efforts for the people of Punjab.
During the meeting, Secretary Punjab Home Department Noor-ul-Amin Mengal briefed the committee on the province’s latest law and order situation.
The committee reviewed security arrangements for Ramazan, as well as the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Additional IG CTD and Special Branch, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Commissioner Lahore, and other relevant officers. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Chief Operating Officer PCB Sameer Ahmed Syed, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, and RPO Rawalpindi participated via video link.
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarsh ..
France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and gover ..
EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities
EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio commun ..
LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..1 minute ago
-
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance24 seconds ago
-
LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction44 minutes ago
-
SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural Engineering44 minutes ago
-
Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan44 minutes ago
-
47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct44 minutes ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain forecast44 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accident44 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy47 minutes ago
-
2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests47 minutes ago
-
Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbott ..47 minutes ago