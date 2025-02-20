Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Health And Chairman Cabinet Committee On Law And Order Khawaja Salman Rafique Orders Strict Security Arrangements For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the law-enforcement agencies to ensure strict security measures during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing the 23rd meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Home Department on Thursday, he lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, stating that the successful organisation of the international cricket series and the Horse and Cattle Show was a testament to her efforts for the people of Punjab.

During the meeting, Secretary Punjab Home Department Noor-ul-Amin Mengal briefed the committee on the province’s latest law and order situation.

The committee reviewed security arrangements for Ramazan, as well as the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Additional IG CTD and Special Branch, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Commissioner Lahore, and other relevant officers. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Chief Operating Officer PCB Sameer Ahmed Syed, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, and RPO Rawalpindi participated via video link.

