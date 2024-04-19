Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Health And Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique Outlines Plan For Healthcare Reforms In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has outlined ambitious plans to overhaul the province's healthcare system

In a meeting with representatives of the National Centre for Healthcare Workers USA here on Friday, he emphasised the need for innovative solutions to revitalise healthcare infrastructure, particularly in transforming basic health units into fully functional hospitals.

"We are committed to leveraging all available resources to elevate the standard of healthcare in Punjab," the minister stated. He highlighted upcoming initiatives, including advanced training for nursing staff to meet international standards and the enhancement of diagnostic capabilities to control diseases effectively.

He also unveiled plans to introduce private practice within government hospitals through public-private partnerships, aiming to enhance accessibility and quality of care for the public.

Moreover, he underscored the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare services to optimise patient outcomes.

Chairman of the National Center for Healthcare Workers USA Shahab Tanveer commended the minister's dedication to healthcare reform and pledged full cooperation in advancing nursing sector improvements.

The meeting concluded with an agreement between the minister and the delegation to collaborate closely on implementing modern reforms, strengthening nursing departments, and expanding healthcare coverage through initiatives like health cards.

Additional Secretary Nursing Usman Khalid, CEO Punjab Health Initiave Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and Manager Monitoring and Evaluation PHIMC Hasnat Ahmed were present.

