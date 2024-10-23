- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights collaborative ef ..
Punjab Minister For Health And Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique Highlights Collaborative Efforts In Tackling Quake Emergencies
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the importance of international cooperation in enhancing disaster response capabilities during his address at the Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the importance of international cooperation in enhancing disaster response capabilities during his address at the Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise.
The event, held at a local hotel here, brought together delegations from 23 countries and 30 international organisations. Kh Salman Rafique highlighted that Pakistan, as this year's chair of the Asia-Pacific region, was honored to host the exercise. He underscored the significance of learning from global experiences, stating, "Working together with other countries and organizations, we will further improve our capabilities to tackle earthquake emergencies.
"
The minister also expressed pride in the country's ability to bring together experts from across the region, acknowledging the efforts of Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for organizing the event. The exercise, attended by UN INSARAG Secretary Carlos Ghia and other international delegates, aims to foster collaboration and exchange knowledge in the field of disaster response.
.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc4 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..4 minutes ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case4 minutes ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience6 minutes ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting4 minutes ago
-
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench15 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories15 minutes ago