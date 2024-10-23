Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Health And Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique Highlights Collaborative Efforts In Tackling Quake Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the importance of international cooperation in enhancing disaster response capabilities during his address at the Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise.

The event, held at a local hotel here, brought together delegations from 23 countries and 30 international organisations. Kh Salman Rafique highlighted that Pakistan, as this year's chair of the Asia-Pacific region, was honored to host the exercise. He underscored the significance of learning from global experiences, stating, "Working together with other countries and organizations, we will further improve our capabilities to tackle earthquake emergencies.

The minister also expressed pride in the country's ability to bring together experts from across the region, acknowledging the efforts of Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for organizing the event. The exercise, attended by UN INSARAG Secretary Carlos Ghia and other international delegates, aims to foster collaboration and exchange knowledge in the field of disaster response.

