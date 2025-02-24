- Home
Punjab Minister For Health And Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Meets Frontier Corps Balochistan Officers
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, met with Junior Commissioned Officers of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) at the Emergency Services Academy on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, met with Junior Commissioned Officers of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) at the Emergency Services academy on Monday.
Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, was also present during the meeting. The Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel visited the Emergency Services Academy as part of their study tour, which included various institutions across Punjab.
Addressing the officers, the minister highlighted the significance of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) as one of Pakistan’s most reputable institutions.
"Our identity and our introduction is Pakistan, and we have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving its people," he stated. He praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, calling her a successful and popular leader and administrator. "Under her leadership, the Punjab government has set records of development within the first year," he added.
During the meeting, a Frontier Corps Balochistan officer presented a souvenir to Khawaja Salman Rafique as a gesture of goodwill. The visit reflected inter-provincial collaboration and knowledge-sharing in emergency response and public service sectors.
