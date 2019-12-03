Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid attends international conference on hepatitis

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has participated in an international conference, arranged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a local hotel here on Tuesday

Programme Manager Punjab Hepatitis Programme Dr Khalid Mehmood and representatives from Iraq, Oman, Palestine, WHO, Agha Khan University, the Health Foundation, Association for Social Development, EMRO and from different walks of life were present.

The WHO officers appreciated the efforts of Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid for eradication of hepatitis in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to achieve goals of universal health coverage, adding that model plan was going to be started from district Nankana.

She said that legislation was being done to ensure strict action against violators of hepatitis standard operating procedures (SOPs). She said, "We were providing free-of-cost facility of medicines, treatment and tests to all hepatitis patients under Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme.

She appreciated the efforts of WHO for arranging such and important conference.