Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to improve the conditions of government hospitals across the province.

Speaking during a surprise visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday,

the minister reassured that efforts were underway to provide easier access and better facilities

for patients at government hospitals, including the availability of essential medicines.

The provincial government, he reiterated, remained focused on upgrading healthcare facilities

to better serve the public.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique toured various departments of the PINS, inspected the

medical facilities, and personally interacted with patients to inquire about their treatment.

He also reviewed the sanitation conditions within the hospital, ensuring that cleanliness standards

were being maintained.

The minister was accompanied by Principal General Hospital Professor Sardar Fareed Al Zafar, Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr Farid, Medical Superintendent PINS Dr Umar Ishaq, and other

relevant staff during the inspection.