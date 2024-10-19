Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Health Khawaja Salman Rafique Highlights Efforts To Improve Govt Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals

Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to improve the conditions of government hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to improve the conditions of government hospitals across the province.

Speaking during a surprise visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday,

the minister reassured that efforts were underway to provide easier access and better facilities

for patients at government hospitals, including the availability of essential medicines.

The provincial government, he reiterated, remained focused on upgrading healthcare facilities

to better serve the public.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique toured various departments of the PINS, inspected the

medical facilities, and personally interacted with patients to inquire about their treatment.

He also reviewed the sanitation conditions within the hospital, ensuring that cleanliness standards

were being maintained.

The minister was accompanied by Principal General Hospital Professor Sardar Fareed Al Zafar, Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr Farid, Medical Superintendent PINS Dr Umar Ishaq, and other

relevant staff during the inspection.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Government

Recent Stories

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30 ..

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

4 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Ga ..

Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secu ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..

5 minutes ago
 Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives mor ..

Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications

5 minutes ago
 Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's effor ..

Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare

2 minutes ago
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 'Best ever' New Zealand beat Britain to defend Ame ..

'Best ever' New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup

3 minutes ago
 FTT praises govt crackdown on tax evaders; calls f ..

FTT praises govt crackdown on tax evaders; calls for action against illicit toba ..

2 minutes ago
 Migrants leave Albania for Italy as judges reject ..

Migrants leave Albania for Italy as judges reject detention's

2 minutes ago
 Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking ..

Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan