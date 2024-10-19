- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals
Punjab Minister For Health Khawaja Salman Rafique Highlights Efforts To Improve Govt Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to improve the conditions of government hospitals across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to improve the conditions of government hospitals across the province.
Speaking during a surprise visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday,
the minister reassured that efforts were underway to provide easier access and better facilities
for patients at government hospitals, including the availability of essential medicines.
The provincial government, he reiterated, remained focused on upgrading healthcare facilities
to better serve the public.
During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique toured various departments of the PINS, inspected the
medical facilities, and personally interacted with patients to inquire about their treatment.
He also reviewed the sanitation conditions within the hospital, ensuring that cleanliness standards
were being maintained.
The minister was accompanied by Principal General Hospital Professor Sardar Fareed Al Zafar, Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr Farid, Medical Superintendent PINS Dr Umar Ishaq, and other
relevant staff during the inspection.
Recent Stories
Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th
Football: German Bundesliga table
Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications
Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered
'Best ever' New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
FTT praises govt crackdown on tax evaders; calls for action against illicit toba ..
Migrants leave Albania for Italy as judges reject detention's
Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital
Football: Italian Serie A results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications5 minutes ago
-
Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare2 minutes ago
-
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations2 hours ago
-
Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded2 hours ago
-
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments2 hours ago
-
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of jail3 hours ago
-
5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor3 hours ago
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
KFM mourns Yahya Sinwar's death; calls it a major loss for justice, freedom3 hours ago
-
KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan3 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather recorded in city3 hours ago