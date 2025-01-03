Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews diagnostic facilities at PIC Lab

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lab and Diagnostic Center on Friday to assess the modern diagnostic facilities being provided to patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lab and Diagnostic Center on Friday to assess the modern diagnostic facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit, the minister reviewed echocardiography and other diagnostic services available at the center.

He stated that, along with advanced pathology tests, the lab also offers ECG and echocardiography facilities to cater to patients' needs.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness at the lab and directed the staff to further enhance echocardiography services.

Medical Superintendent of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Dr. Shoaib Aslam, accompanied the minister during the visit.