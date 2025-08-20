- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin reviews flood precautionary measures at ..
Punjab Minister For Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin Reviews Flood Precautionary Measures At Ravi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited River Ravi on Wednesday to review the prevailing flood situation and inspect precautionary arrangements
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited River Ravi on Wednesday to review the prevailing flood situation and inspect precautionary arrangements.
The minister examined rescue operations, WASA facilities, Civil Defence services, livestock support, and medical camps established by the District Health Authority. He appreciated the efforts of field staff and concerned departments for ensuring timely safety measures.
Talking to the media, Bilal Yasin said that, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all relevant institutions are actively implementing advance precautionary measures.
He noted that at Shahdara point, the river has a capacity of over 300,000 cusecs, while the current water flow stands at 23,000 cusecs.
The minister clarified that boating in River Ravi has been strictly banned, and nomads have been shifted from riverbanks to prevent any loss of life and property. Officers of the district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA, Livestock, and other departments were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker
UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly report
CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round for US nuclear technology comp ..
Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area
BISE Multan unveil 52% 9th class result, commissioner congratulates students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center4 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library5 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank5 minutes ago
-
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker5 minutes ago
-
FESCO redresses 81507 complaints in July2 minutes ago
-
Thousands lodge complaints at rain emergency cell in Governor House2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin reviews flood precautionary measures at ..2 minutes ago
-
Access to clean water every citizen’s right: Gilani6 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk6 minutes ago
-
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters4 hours ago