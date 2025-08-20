Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin reviews flood precautionary measures at Ravi

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited River Ravi on Wednesday to review the prevailing flood situation and inspect precautionary arrangements.

The minister examined rescue operations, WASA facilities, Civil Defence services, livestock support, and medical camps established by the District Health Authority. He appreciated the efforts of field staff and concerned departments for ensuring timely safety measures.

Talking to the media, Bilal Yasin said that, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all relevant institutions are actively implementing advance precautionary measures.

He noted that at Shahdara point, the river has a capacity of over 300,000 cusecs, while the current water flow stands at 23,000 cusecs.

The minister clarified that boating in River Ravi has been strictly banned, and nomads have been shifted from riverbanks to prevent any loss of life and property. Officers of the district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA, Livestock, and other departments were also present during the visit.

