Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister Gohar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, strongly responded to Barrister Gohar’s recent statement, saying that the devastating floods and heavy rains have pushed the entire nation into a critical situation.

She said, “It is unfortunate that even in such testing times, some individuals cannot resist exploiting the situation for petty politics.”

Azma Bokhari noted that Barrister Gohar, instead of showing empathy, was more concerned about politics while over 200 people have already lost their lives in his own hometown of Buner. She questioned the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, asking: “How many people have they rescued or provided relief to so far? The nation still awaits an answer.

Highlighting the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Bokhari said: “Maryam Nawaz has saved the lives of over 1 million citizens and 700,000 livestock. She is providing temporary shelter, food, and even fodder for animals to all flood-affected families.”

The Minister stressed that, unlike PTI’s negative politics, the PML-N is focused on serving the nation. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have developed a dirty habit of point-scoring on every national tragedy. While you think only about your political shopkeeping, PML-N is dedicated to thinking about the people and the future of Pakistan,” she added.