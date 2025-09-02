- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister Gohar
Punjab Minister For Information And Culture, Azma Bokhari Criticizes Barrister Gohar
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, strongly responded to Barrister Gohar’s recent statement, saying that the devastating floods and heavy rains have pushed the entire nation into a critical situation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, strongly responded to Barrister Gohar’s recent statement, saying that the devastating floods and heavy rains have pushed the entire nation into a critical situation.
She said, “It is unfortunate that even in such testing times, some individuals cannot resist exploiting the situation for petty politics.”
Azma Bokhari noted that Barrister Gohar, instead of showing empathy, was more concerned about politics while over 200 people have already lost their lives in his own hometown of Buner. She questioned the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, asking: “How many people have they rescued or provided relief to so far? The nation still awaits an answer.
”
Highlighting the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Bokhari said: “Maryam Nawaz has saved the lives of over 1 million citizens and 700,000 livestock. She is providing temporary shelter, food, and even fodder for animals to all flood-affected families.”
The Minister stressed that, unlike PTI’s negative politics, the PML-N is focused on serving the nation. “Unfortunately, PTI leaders have developed a dirty habit of point-scoring on every national tragedy. While you think only about your political shopkeeping, PML-N is dedicated to thinking about the people and the future of Pakistan,” she added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister G ..
Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister Gohar5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque17 minutes ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln17 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..18 minutes ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims22 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders province-wide celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PB ..8 minutes ago