ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal on Thursday criticized PML-N's poor performance during last decade while being in power.

Talking to a private news channel he said previous management had spent millions on Metro Project but could not developed an effective sewerage system in big cities of the province including its capital Lahore.

He said the masses were more aware of cow-boy hat and long boots drama of Former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

We had chalked out a plan on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before the rainy season kicked off but definitely the drainage system of the whole province was so ineffectively looked after during last two regimes that it would take enough time to get fixed, he informed.

"During past , I am surprised that province was being governed by selfish politicians and it remained impoverished,adding it was obvious that PML-N was least interested in providing the basic needs to public but erecting tangible projects to strengthen their position in general elections," he criticized.