Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visits residence of deceased student

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the residence of Hafiz Hunain, a student who allegedly succumbed to torture of his teacher.

The minister extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The father of the deceased student apprised the minister about the torture incident and Mian Aslam Iqbal assured him of justice.

Talking to the media, the minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and had directed to fulfil the requirements of justice.

He said: "I have come here along with the police officers as the parents have some reservations about investigations and we have tried to remove their reservations." He assured that requirements of justice would be fulfilled and provision of justice will be ensured to the victim family.

The accused were arrested and legal action would be initiated against them, he added.

