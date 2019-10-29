Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews 40 cases at artist support fund committee meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said, "Our artists are valuable asset of society and we understand their difficulties".

He expressed these view while presiding over a meeting of Artist Support Fund Committee here at Alhamra Art Centre. During the meeting, 40 cases of financial assistance for the deserving artists were reviewed.

In the light of the recommendations of the subcommittee, financial support will be provided to the deserving artists.

The meeting decided to set up Media City and Revolving Fund to promote arts and financial assistance for the deserving artists. The minister directed the secretary information to present a comprehensive plan for setting up of Media City and Revolving Fund.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the services of artists were important for the societal development and added that they acknowledge and support their work.

He said that the Punjab government was working hard to promote art and to solve problems of the artist community.

He said that it was state's responsibility to support deserving artists, adding that health insurance cards would also be given to the deserving artists.

Regarding the meeting, Lahore Art Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Punjab was rich in culture and our artists are fully committed to serving art and culture and they are thankful to the Punjab government for its support to art and culture.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar and other members of Artist Support Fund Committee attended the meeting.