Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari visits residence of late Rehmat Ali Razi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari visited the residence of late senior journalist Rehmat Ali Razi and offered Fateha for the departed soul on Saturday.

He condoled with the sons and paid tribute to the deceased over his invaluable services in the field of media.

The minister assured the family members of all possible help by the Punjab government.

Director-General Public Relations Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar was also present.