Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar reviews medical facilities at Social Security Hospital

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Multan Road and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology hospitals, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Multan Road and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology hospitals, here on Monday.

During the visit, the minister inspected various departments and sections of the hospitals. He inquired with patients about the facilities being provided at the hospitals.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology would be relocated to a better location for the convenience of workers. The Social Security Hospital on Multan Road, Lahore will be revamped and its bed capacity will be increased from 450 to 500. He stated that the addition of 50 beds would provide better facilities to workers and their families.

The Minister also directed that, considering the potential risk of dengue, the hospitals should ensure excellent arrangements and expedite the completion of ongoing construction work at the Multan Road hospital.

He also instructed that better facilities be provided at the daycare center.

The Medical Superintendents of both hospitals briefed the Provincial Minister, who expressed satisfaction with the hospitals' performance. The Minister also met with the specialist doctors, who informed him of various issues. Faisal Ayub Khokhar assured that the issues faced by doctors and other staff would be addressed on a priority basis.

The Minister emphasized his pride in the fact that under the leadership of his leader, Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Social Security Hospital was established for workers on Multan Road. He assured that the staff shortage in these hospitals would be addressed and the provision of quality medicines would be ensured. Additionally, Faisal Ayub Khokhar planted a tree in the hospital’s lawn as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.