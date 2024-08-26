Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Labour And Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar Reviews Medical Facilities At Social Security Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar reviews medical facilities at Social Security Hospital

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Multan Road and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology hospitals, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Multan Road and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology hospitals, here on Monday.

During the visit, the minister inspected various departments and sections of the hospitals. He inquired with patients about the facilities being provided at the hospitals.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology would be relocated to a better location for the convenience of workers. The Social Security Hospital on Multan Road, Lahore will be revamped and its bed capacity will be increased from 450 to 500. He stated that the addition of 50 beds would provide better facilities to workers and their families.

The Minister also directed that, considering the potential risk of dengue, the hospitals should ensure excellent arrangements and expedite the completion of ongoing construction work at the Multan Road hospital.

He also instructed that better facilities be provided at the daycare center.

The Medical Superintendents of both hospitals briefed the Provincial Minister, who expressed satisfaction with the hospitals' performance. The Minister also met with the specialist doctors, who informed him of various issues. Faisal Ayub Khokhar assured that the issues faced by doctors and other staff would be addressed on a priority basis.

The Minister emphasized his pride in the fact that under the leadership of his leader, Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Social Security Hospital was established for workers on Multan Road. He assured that the staff shortage in these hospitals would be addressed and the provision of quality medicines would be ensured. Additionally, Faisal Ayub Khokhar planted a tree in the hospital’s lawn as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Shortage Dengue Punjab Visit Road From Labour

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

4 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

4 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

4 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

4 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

4 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

4 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

4 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan