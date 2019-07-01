Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi promises more social security hospitals, new labour policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ): Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that social security hospitals would be established across the province and new labour policy was being evolved which would be presented in the assembly soon.

Speaking at Meet the Press session at Sargodha Press Club on Sunday, he said that legislation was under way for establishment of workers welfare fund also, and it would be passed from the Punjab Assembly soon.

The minister said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf led government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the labour community.

He said it was for the first time in the history of Punjab that a comprehensive labour policy was being finalised, under which people working at their homes would also be registered and given wages according to the set rules. He said that a mobile-phone application, namely Domestic Workers, had also been introduced across province, which would be helpful in registration process for the home-based workers.

Ansar Majeed said that a site had been selected for setting up a social security hospital in Sargodha district, and efforts were under way for establishment of a trauma centre as well.

To solve the problem of sewerage and clean drinking water, consultations had been done with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Work would start on these projects in the next two months, while Rs 6 billion would also be spent for provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities to the area people.

Funds have also been released for construction of Silanwali Road and soon work would start on it, he added.

The Punjab government has announced Rs 279 billion for the health sector in 2019-20 budget and Rs 383 billion for education, adding that 50 new hospitals and 63 new colleges would also be constructed in the current financial year.