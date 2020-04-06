Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan stresses unity to fight coronavirus

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appealed to people to stay at their homes and follow the guidelines issued by the government. He said that spread of the virus could be prevented only through precautionary measures, adding that we have to fight coronavirus instead of getting afraid.

The provincial minister expressed the hope that the country would soon overcome the situation. He said that steps were being taken to restore employment of labourers, workers and daily-wagers as per Punjab Chief Minister directions.

He said that doctors of Social Security hospitals were also standing side by side with the Health Department to fight coronavirus. He appreciated the role of health professionals and said that the nation would never forget their role in the crucial time.