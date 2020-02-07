UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister For Law, Parliamentary Affairs And Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Disappointed At Slow Process For Recruitment Of Blind People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja disappointed at slow process for recruitment of blind people

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Friday expressed his disappointment over slow process of recruitment of 645 visually impaired daily-wagers working in 17 departments of the provincial government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Friday expressed his disappointment over slow process of recruitment of 645 visually impaired daily-wagers working in 17 departments of the provincial government.

Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here, he called another meeting of the administrative secretaries on Feb 11 to discus the impediments in that regard.

Officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the visually impaired daily-wagers also attended the meeting.

A few months ago, 645 blind daily-wage employees went on strike and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar set up a committee, headed by the law minister to transfer their services to contract employment. However, the process for more than 300 blind people was still incomplete.

During the meeting on Friday, Muhammad Basharat Raja directed the authorities concerned to complete the recruitment process in 15 days. He, however, praised the Department of Labour, Industry, Special education, S&GAD and Public Prosecution for completing the recruitment process.

