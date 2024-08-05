Punjab Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharth approves special grants for 17 police martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharth on Monday approved 17 cases of martyred police officials who embraced martyrdom during the discharge of their duty in various parts of the province.

In a meeting held in Home Department Punjab, the permission was granted by the Law Minister for giving grants under package one, two and three.

Secretary Home Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal, Additional IG Raiz Nazir, Additional Secretary Home Adnan Shahzad, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The committee headed by the Law Minister Punjab reviewed each case in detail and put sub inspector Muhammad Arshad, constable Ghulam Rasool and constable Ismail Rauf in category of package one as they embraced martyrdom because of the terrorist activities of banned TTP in Lahore and Ralwapindi. Similarly, SI Muhammad Shafique, ASI Muhammad Akram, constable Muhammad Shahzad, constable Muhammad Bilal, constable Mohsin Bilal, constable Imran Haider, constable Ghazanfar Mehmood, constable Muhammad Adnan, constable Shafique Ahmed, constable Ashiq Hussain, and constable Zeeshan Khurram were put in package two as they embraced martyrdom while combating with criminals and outlaws. Moreover, inspector Zaighum Abass, traffic warden Muhammad Ali and constable Ashiq Ali were put in the category of Package three as they embraced martyrdom in accidents during the working hours of their duties at different points.

Under package one, the family of the martyred SI would be given 12.5 million in cash and 17.5 million for house and thirty five thousand as transport allowance while constable’s family would be given 10 million in cash and 13.5 million for house and twenty thousand for transport allowance.

Under package two, the constable’s family would be given four million and 13.5 million for house while ASI and SI’s families would be given five million and 17.5 million for house. Under package three, the constable’s family would be given three million and fifteen thousand for transport allowance while the martyred inspector’s family would be given 4.5 million and thirty-seven thousand and five hundred rupees for transportation.

Provincial Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said that the martyrdom of police officials would be remembered and their families would be looked after properly. He stressed police officers to make sure the use of reflector bands by the police personnel who perform their duties during night hours so they could be saved from accidents and their visibility could be ensured.