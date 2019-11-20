Punjab Minister for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart takes notice of corruption in cooperatives deptt

Punjab Minister for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Wednesday taking notice of alleged embezzlement in properties of the Cooperatives Department Punjab, said that the lands would be transparently auctioned after being evacuated

The grievances of the affected persons of the cooperatives scandal would also be redressed, he added.

He was chairing a meeting of the special committee set up by the CM to oversee the issues of Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board (PCLB).

Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Aslam Bharwana, the additional chief secretary, secretary law, secretary cooperatives, chairperson and secretary PCLB and other officers were also present.

A detailed review of the properties and other matters of the board was taken at the meeting.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued clear instructions that the state lands should be freed from illegal occupants and used for the public welfare.

He called for effective follow up of pending cases in the courts.

The minister also directed the Punjab police to provide all possible assistance to end the illegal occupation of the cooperatives' properties. He said that immediate action should be initiated for the transparent auction of 99 properties free from litigation and illegal occupation.

He asked to form separate legal teams for the higher and lower courts to ensure quick disposal of pending cases of the PCLB.

Raja Basharat also directed to put up the draft required for legislative amendments without any further delay.

Earlier, the secretary PCLB said that during the last six months, they had traced embezzlement worth Rs 150 billion and cases had been registered in NAB and Anti-Corruption.