Punjab Minister For Local Government And Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq Reviews Municipal Services Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting to review municipal services and waste management operations in Gujrat, Kharian, and Sarai Alamgir

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting to review municipal services and waste management operations in Gujrat, Kharian, and Sarai Alamgir.

The meeting focused on improving urban sanitation and waste disposal systems. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik, Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, MPAs Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Khalid Asghar Gharal, and Madad Ali Shah, along with senior district officials, attended the session.

The minister was briefed on the efficiency of municipal services and instructed authorities to expedite waste collection and disposal.

He stressed the use of modern equipment and effective workforce deployment to maintain urban cleanliness. Challenges related to sanitation, drainage, and waste management were discussed, and the minister directed officials to utilize all available resources for improving municipal services.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk said the district administration is closely monitoring sanitation efforts across all tehsils and is committed to ensuring better municipal facilities for residents.

