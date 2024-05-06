- Home
Punjab Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Announces Development Schemes For Christian Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said on Monday the Punjab government is starting development schemes worth millions of rupees for the Christian community.
Speaking at the funds and Easter grant distribution ceremony in Narowal’s village Shaari, the minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of every citizen, said a handout issued here.
The minister urged the Christian community to actively engage in identifying schemes in their localities, aiming to dispel any misconceptions about governmental efficacy.
Assuring swift redressal of community issues in Narowal, he pledged to personally oversee the resolution process, underscoring the PML-N government's resumption of the developmental journey.
Emphasizing collective responsibility, he called for vigilant monitoring of ongoing projects. Notably, the commencement of the cemetery boundary wall construction in Shaari symbolizes tangible progress.
Furthermore, Minister Arora stressed the imperative of educational empowerment, urging parents to prioritize their children's education for a brighter future.
Earlier, the warm reception by a large number of Christian community members underscored solidarity and support for the government's initiatives, resonating with the beat of drums.
