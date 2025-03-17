Punjab Minister For Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Visits Data Darbar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora along with Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Monday visited the shrine of Hazrat Abu-al-Hasan Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA), known as 'Data Gunj Bukhsh'
According to official sources here, the minister said that the government was guarantor of the rights of minorities.
He said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh promoted mutual tolerance in the region.
He further said that saints had preached brotherhood, equality and served humanity without discrimination of race and religion.
Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that interfaith dialogue was inevitable for shaping welfare state.
Data Darbar Administrator Jameel Ahmad and Manager Tahir Maqsood and others were also present.
The secretary gave a gift of book 'Kashf al Mahjub' to the guests.
