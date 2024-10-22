Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews preparations for 555th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired an important meeting at the Home Department to review the arrangements for the 555th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired an important meeting at the Home Department to review the arrangements for the 555th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, here on Tuesday.

Secretary of Home Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal provided a detailed briefing on the security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims.

According to the details, over 80,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world are expected to participate in the celebrations in Punjab from November 14 to 23. During this time, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nanakana Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Aimanabad, and Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora instructed representatives from all relevant departments to make such excellent arrangements for the Sikh pilgrims that they return shouting "Pakistan Zindabad." He emphasized that this is a great opportunity to project a positive image of Pakistan, and all administrations should dedicate themselves to this cause.

The minister stressed that security, transportation, medical, and food arrangements must be exemplary.

He stated that this is a matter of Pakistan's dignity, and therefore, no negligence should be tolerated. He urged all departments concerned to ensure timely completion of arrangements to provide the best facilities for the Sikh pilgrims.

Home Secretary Mengal directed Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers from all relevant districts to complete arrangements with the assistance of other security agencies, leaving no loopholes. He emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe and comfortable journey and accommodation for the pilgrims.

He stated that all departments must be on the same page and ensure compliance with government directives, adding that all pilgrims are guests of Pakistan and should be treated with utmost respect.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary of Home Punjab Fazal-ur-Rehman, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, Additional Secretary for Minorities Affairs, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, and representatives from all security agencies.