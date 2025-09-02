Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, relief measures in flood-hit areas

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting in Narowal to review ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a meeting in Narowal to review ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Khawaja Muhammad Waseem, Chairman Punjab Public Accounts Committee Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza attended the meeting, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza presented a detailed briefing on rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the district. He informed the participants about the establishment of relief camps and the provision of food, medicines, shelter, fodder, and veterinary medicines for livestock, as well as road restoration and reinforcement of flood protection embankments.

Minister Arora commended the Deputy Commissioner and his team for their commendable performance in difficult circumstances.

He emphasized the importance of strong inter-departmental coordination, particularly in road rehabilitation and relief operations, to ensure timely and effective assistance for flood-affected communities.

Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Khawaja Muhammad Waseem directed that rural roads should be repaired with bricks and stones instead of mud to ensure durability and sustainability.

Chairman Punjab Public Accounts Committee Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry stressed the need to further strengthen relief camps. He suggested engaging teachers, who are currently on vacation, in relief activities; ensuring timely provision of meals for rescue personnel; deploying doctors rather than paramedical staff in relief camps; and keeping anti-snake venom vaccines readily available.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the district administration and officials from various departments engaged in rescue and relief operations.