Punjab Minister For Primary And Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir Announces Thalassemia Wards, Revamping Of Prison Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards, revamping of prison hospitals

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced that Thalassemia wards will be established in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced that Thalassemia wards will be established in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals.

He was speaking at a meeting, called to discuss lack of medical facilities at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals, here on Wednesday. He revealed that 416 rural and urban dispensaries would be made functional as part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility. He instructed the Project Management Unit (PMU) to swiftly prepare PC-1 for the revamping of 43 prison hospitals, following directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Additionally, the minister said that Raiwind Hospital would be transformed into a model facility under the Chief Minister’s vision. He directed the hospital officials to immediately clear pending dues for janitorial staff and announced commencement of an evening shift at the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) starting next month.

To address the shortage of medical professionals at Raiwind Hospital, the minister announced plans for a recruitment drive for doctors, which will be advertised soon. He also instructed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Raiwind Hospital to ensure the highest level of medical arrangements during the upcoming Tablighi Ijtema (religious congregation).

The meeting was attended by key health officials, including Special Secretary for Development Barak Ullah Khan, PMU Project Director Rana Adil Tasawur, CEO of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Amina, and Gynecology consultant at Raiwind Hospital, Dr. Javeria.

