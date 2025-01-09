Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses fortifying routine immunization to achieve healthcare goals

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening routine immunization as a cornerstone to achieving Pakistan's Universal and Primary Healthcare targets and the broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

He was addressing the WHO-supported workshop on the Development of the Provincial Immunization Strategic Framework 2025-30, held at a local hotel here. He said that improving routine immunization was vital for addressing significant health challenges such as polio eradication, measles elimination, and the establishment of responsive surveillance systems to control outbreaks and epidemics. He commended the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Punjab for formulating a comprehensive five-year immunization strategy through collaborative efforts with government and partner experts.

The workshop was attended by prominent figures, including Head of WHO Punjab Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed, Director EPI Dr. Samra Khurram, representatives from UNICEF, BMGF, Federal Directorate of Immunization, and Program Managers from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Stakeholders from IRMNCH, Emergency Operations Center, Acasus, and JHPEIGO also participated in the event.

Khawaja Imran Nazir called for setting annual and quarterly measurable targets alongside long-term goals.

He praised EPI Punjab for its strategic development and urged other programs to adopt similar approaches. He also stressed raising community awareness about Punjab’s provision of free vaccinations for 12 fatal diseases in children under five years. "Parents must ensure timely vaccinations to protect their children. We are also working on comprehensive legislation for the immunization program and integrating vaccines into Maryam Nawaz Clinics and Clinic on Wheels initiatives,” he added.

The workshop aims to develop a provincial immunization strategy with clear objectives, addressing barriers, and listing interventions to achieve Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC), Primary Healthcare (PHC), and SDG targets.

Dr. Samra Khurram, Director EPI, elaborated on the integration of the provincial strategy into the larger national framework, while Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed from WHO assured technical support to align the strategy with regional and international goals. He also highlighted WHO’s assistance in developing strategies for other health programs.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen Punjab’s immunization efforts and achieve sustainable healthcare advancements.