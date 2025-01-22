Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls for SOPs to combat dengue outbreaks

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has instructed the preparation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention, taking into account weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has instructed the preparation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention, taking into account weather

conditions and temperature patterns from the previous year.

He made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a training workshop for entomologists and dengue master trainers, held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) under the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare on Wednesday.

During his address, the minister directed health department CEOs to establish laboratories in every district for diagnosing dengue larvae samples. He also announced plans to introduce a new policy aimed at achieving effective results in dengue prevention this year.

Khawaja Imran Nazir assured that measures to combat dengue would not compromise the natural environment.

He emphasized the need for public awareness, stating that while the government can provide guidance, it is the responsibility of citizens to ensure the cleanliness of their homes and surroundings. He called on the public to support the government in its efforts to eradicate dengue.

The workshop included briefings on the causes and factors behind dengue outbreaks, vector surveillance techniques, and detailed sessions on biological and chemical control, laboratory testing, medication use, spray techniques, fogging, and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

At the conclusion of the workshop, Khawaja Imran Nazir distributed certificates to dengue master trainers. Prominent attendees included Dean IPH Professor Saira Afzal, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, and Dr. Shaiban.