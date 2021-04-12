UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister For Prison Visits Adiala Jail

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Punjab Minister for Prison visits Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Monday.

He was received by DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Malik Shoukat Feroze, Superintendent Chaudhry Ijaz Asghar, Deputy Superintendent Mazhar Panjota and other senior and junior officers of prison department.

During the visit, the minister talked to prisoners to find out their problems and issued orders to the prison authorities to resolve their grievances.

He inspected kitchen and other barracks and said cleanliness measures must be adopted to contain coronavirus.

Chohan made it clear that the jail authorities not to treat prisoners inhumanly.

He expressed his satisfaction about the performance of the jail authorities.

Earlier, Adiala Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Ijaz Asghar gave a briefing security of the prison, and its administrative matters.

