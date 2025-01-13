Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Social Welfare And Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt Orders Suspension Of Deputy Director Over Negligence

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders suspension of deputy director over negligence

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt conducted a surprise visit to various institutions under the department in District Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt conducted a surprise visit to various institutions under the department in District Narowal.

The visit revealed serious issues, including poor management, a shortage of medicines, unsatisfactory sanitation, and inadequate food supply for residents. Expressing strong displeasure over the negligence and poor performance, the minister immediately ordered the suspension of Deputy Director Narowal, Muhammad Ghalib.

Sohail Shaukat Butt firmly stated that negligence and carelessness in public welfare institutions will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against responsible officers.

The minister directed relevant authorities to take it’s corrective measures and improve institutional performance. He assured that providing better facilities to the public and deserving individuals remains the top priority of the Government of Punjab.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Narowal Top

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal ..

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders su ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park

DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park

2 minutes ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan ..

Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly session to continue till Januar ..

National Assembly session to continue till January 24

2 minutes ago
 Music evening organized

Music evening organized

2 minutes ago
 Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked ..

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..

13 minutes ago
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Divisional Public School BoG meets

Divisional Public School BoG meets

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan