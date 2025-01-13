- Home
Punjab Minister For Social Welfare And Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt Orders Suspension Of Deputy Director Over Negligence
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt conducted a surprise visit to various institutions under the department in District Narowal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt conducted a surprise visit to various institutions under the department in District Narowal.
The visit revealed serious issues, including poor management, a shortage of medicines, unsatisfactory sanitation, and inadequate food supply for residents. Expressing strong displeasure over the negligence and poor performance, the minister immediately ordered the suspension of Deputy Director Narowal, Muhammad Ghalib.
Sohail Shaukat Butt firmly stated that negligence and carelessness in public welfare institutions will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against responsible officers.
The minister directed relevant authorities to take it’s corrective measures and improve institutional performance. He assured that providing better facilities to the public and deserving individuals remains the top priority of the Government of Punjab.
