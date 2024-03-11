- Home
Punjab Minister For Social Welfare And Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt Reviews Department’s Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under
the jurisdiction of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal.
He reviewed the provided facilities and assessed ongoing empowerment
initiatives for women in Sanatzar and Qasar-e-Bahbood institutions.
During his visit, the minister also toured orphanages such as Model Children
Home and Kashana, as well as shelter homes for vulnerable women in Darul Aman.
Later, talking to the media, the minister underscored the significant role played
by the Social Welfare Department in ensuring the welfare and well-being of women.
He emphasized that affiliation with the department was more than just a job—it's a
commitment.
Sohail Butt assured that vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children,
will receive steadfast support under all circumstances. Acknowledging the imperative
for institutional reforms, he announced special initiatives for children with special
needs under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab.
