Punjab Minister For Social Welfare And Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt Reviews Department’s Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under

the jurisdiction of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal.

He reviewed the provided facilities and assessed ongoing empowerment

initiatives for women in Sanatzar and Qasar-e-Bahbood institutions.

During his visit, the minister also toured orphanages such as Model Children

Home and Kashana, as well as shelter homes for vulnerable women in Darul Aman.

Later, talking to the media, the minister underscored the significant role played

by the Social Welfare Department in ensuring the welfare and well-being of women.

He emphasized that affiliation with the department was more than just a job—it's a

commitment.

Sohail Butt assured that vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children,

will receive steadfast support under all circumstances. Acknowledging the imperative

for institutional reforms, he announced special initiatives for children with special

needs under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab.

