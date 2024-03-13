Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Transport Bilal Akbar Khan Advocates For Inclusive E-bike Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike scheme

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized the importance of expanding the scope of the e-bike initiative to encompass all segments of society, particularly focusing on university students in the initial phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized the importance of expanding the scope of the e-bike initiative to encompass all segments of society, particularly focusing on university students in the initial phase.

He mentioned that the directive from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was to double the capacity of the e-bike program, aiming to ensure broader community inclusion.

During a meeting of the Steering Committee convened to address issues related to e-bikes here on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Dr. Javed Ahmed Qazi informed stakeholders that the Steering Committee, formed by the Chief Minister Punjab, aims to resolve issues related to the provision of e-bikes. He highlighted that all stakeholders have been included in this committee.

The meeting's objective was to incorporate everyone's suggestions and transform valuable insights into a comprehensive plan.

The Punjab government has already approved 20,000 e-bikes, and now the focus was on enhancing this scheme, with stakeholders' confidence being pivotal before any further steps.

Various proposals were presented during the session, emphasizing the inclusion of marginalized communities.

The minister emphasized the formation of a working group and ensuring transparency in the Punjab Mass Transit Authority's portal to avoid any ambiguities. Additionally, directives were issued to prepare a proposal for 15,000 and 25,000 e-bikes for female students and male students, respectively, for approval by the Chief Minister Punjab. He further directed that everything should be highlighted in the newspaper advertisement and the scheme should be completed before June.

Chairman PITB, Additional IG Traffic Police, additional secretaries Information, Finance, HEC, Environment and representatives of other departments were present.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Male June HEC All From

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

12 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

5 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

5 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

12 minutes ago
 LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

12 minutes ago
IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

12 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

12 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

5 minutes ago
 Minister Health for eradication of polio

Minister Health for eradication of polio

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan