Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar warns against any irregularity in wheat procurement process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has said that no irregularity will be tolerated in the wheat procurement process.

He was presiding over a meeting in Nankana Sahib on Monday to discus the wheat procurement campaign and coronavirus situation, according to official sources.

He said that wheat purchase target for Nankana Sahib should be achieved by procuring 105,000 metric tonnes of the produce.

The minister said that check-posts had been set up at entry and exit points of the district to stop inter-district transportation of wheat crop. The best facilities should be provided to farmers at wheat purchase centres, he advised.

Malik Asad also visited wheat purchase centres and warehouses to review the arrangements. He also visited the Ehsaas Kafalat centre, established at Gymnasium Hall.