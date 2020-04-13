UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Minister For Wildlife And Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar Warns Against Any Irregularity In Wheat Procurement Process

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar warns against any irregularity in wheat procurement process

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has said that no irregularity will be tolerated in the wheat procurement process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has said that no irregularity will be tolerated in the wheat procurement process.

He was presiding over a meeting in Nankana Sahib on Monday to discus the wheat procurement campaign and coronavirus situation, according to official sources.

He said that wheat purchase target for Nankana Sahib should be achieved by procuring 105,000 metric tonnes of the produce.

The minister said that check-posts had been set up at entry and exit points of the district to stop inter-district transportation of wheat crop. The best facilities should be provided to farmers at wheat purchase centres, he advised.

Malik Asad also visited wheat purchase centres and warehouses to review the arrangements. He also visited the Ehsaas Kafalat centre, established at Gymnasium Hall.

Related Topics

Punjab Nankana Sahib Asad Ali Wheat Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

52 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks health ministry' ..

52 minutes ago

China sent medical teams to Pakistan, other countr ..

52 minutes ago

Distribution of ration among 22,000 families start ..

52 minutes ago

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directs fo ..

52 minutes ago

Palijo demands Sindh government to extend lockdown ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.