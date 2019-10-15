Punjab Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine lauds decision to set up LAJA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday lauded the decision of federal government to set up a Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday lauded the decision of Federal government to set up a Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA).

He hoped the authority would provide legal aid to the needy people.

The minister said that draft ordinance for authority would be presented in the cabinet. According to the ordinance draft, the authority would formulate a policy to provide legal or financial support to deserving people across the country.

He said that under the LAJA, a panel of lawyers would be formed in every district and the Authority would bear fee and other expenses.