Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam urges nation to observe Defence Day with enthusiasm

Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has urged the nation to commemorate the Defence of Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has urged the nation to commemorate the Defence of Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm, on Friday.

In his message on Thursday, he said that a tribute should be paid to martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their life for protection of the motherland. He said that the aim to celebrate the day was to highlight how people exhibited bravery at critical times and how they were proud of sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country.

The minister said that 6th of September specially belongs to those national heroes who got the highest military award, Nishan-e-Hairder, over their bravery in 1965 war.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced commemorating the Defence of Pakistan Day on Sept 6 as the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the nation should observe Kashmir Day to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir where Indian troops were committing brutalities after India revoked the autonomy of held Kashmir.