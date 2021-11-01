Punjab minister inaugurates Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro on Monday inaugurated the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela in Lok Virsa Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed and Deputy Director, Sajjad Hussain were present on the occasion.

Khayal Ahmed Castro was also given the traditional turban of Punjab on his arrival at the Punjab Pavilion.

He expressed special interest in the models of Havelis built in the Punjab Pavilion, art pieces and handicrafts displayed on the stalls in the Lok Mela which would continue till November 7.

He lauded the officers and staff of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi for setting up and decorating the Punjab Pavilion in a beautiful and exquisite manner.

Talking on the occasion, Khayal Ahmed Castro said that nations that forget their culture and history could never develop and the Punjab government was promoting the Punjab culture in line with the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Culture Day was also celebrated in this regard, he added.

He said that the government was working hard to provide economic protection to the artists and artisans and the government would ensure provision of the funds for this purpose.

The provincial minister said that the culture of all the units of the country has been presented in a unique way in the Lok Mela which shows the unity of the country.

He said that the culture of Pakistan has a prominent place in the world due to its colors, proximity to nature.

The minister said that the culture of the entire province has been beautifully and skillfully presented in the Punjab Pavilion of Lok Virsa.

He said that people of Punjab are connected with their traditions and love their culture immensely.

On this occasion, traditional food of Punjab was also presented to the provincial minister and deputy commissioner.