Punjab minister inaugurates revamped dispensary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir,

inaugurated a newly revamped urban dispensary on Bhogiwal Road on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the new year would be marked with

a renewed commitment to serving humanity. The minister lauded the completion of

the dispensary's revamping within a mere three months and reiterated that, under

the vision of Chief Minister, all urban dispensaries in Punjab would be revamped

by the end of year.

Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted key developments in Punjab’s healthcare infrastructure,

including the near-completion of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore, costing

Rs 82 billion. He also mentioned the establishment of a second Punjab Institute of

Cardiology (PIC-2) at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, and a new cardiac center in Sargodha.

Additionally, new dialysis machines are being provided to healthcare facilities across

the province.

The minister provided an update on the recruitment of healthcare professionals, stating

that 3,500 doctors were hired during the previous tenure, while 1,500 have been recruited

so far in the current term.

He revealed that by December 31, nearly 600 health facilities had been revamped,

and 150 Basic Health Units were being upgraded into Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.

He assured that no doctor, nurse, or staff member would face unemployment, as they

would be relocated to nearby facilities. He emphasized that these clinics would

significantly enhance the healthcare system at the grassroots level.

Local MPA Shoaib Siddiqui also attended the ceremony.

The formal inauguration of dispensary was performed by Falah Ghaffar, the daughter

of Union Council Chairman Abdul Ghaffar Chaudhry.

During the event, the Provincial Health Minister inspected various sections of the dispensary,

including the pharmacy, labor room, X-ray room, and ultrasound machine.

CEO Health Dr Zohaib provided a detailed briefing on the revamping process.

The dispensary now offers a range of services, including OPD, antenatal care (ANC),

normal deliveries, nutrition counseling, and family planning.

A documentary highlighting the improvements and showcasing the upgraded facilities

was presented to attendees.

The event concluded with enthusiastic support from the local community, who chanted

slogans in favor of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, and Khawaja Imran

Nazir, while showering flower petals to express their appreciation for the upgraded

healthcare facility.