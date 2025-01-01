Punjab Minister Inaugurates Revamped Dispensary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir,
inaugurated a newly revamped urban dispensary on Bhogiwal Road on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the new year would be marked with
a renewed commitment to serving humanity. The minister lauded the completion of
the dispensary's revamping within a mere three months and reiterated that, under
the vision of Chief Minister, all urban dispensaries in Punjab would be revamped
by the end of year.
Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted key developments in Punjab’s healthcare infrastructure,
including the near-completion of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore, costing
Rs 82 billion. He also mentioned the establishment of a second Punjab Institute of
Cardiology (PIC-2) at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, and a new cardiac center in Sargodha.
Additionally, new dialysis machines are being provided to healthcare facilities across
the province.
The minister provided an update on the recruitment of healthcare professionals, stating
that 3,500 doctors were hired during the previous tenure, while 1,500 have been recruited
so far in the current term.
He revealed that by December 31, nearly 600 health facilities had been revamped,
and 150 Basic Health Units were being upgraded into Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.
He assured that no doctor, nurse, or staff member would face unemployment, as they
would be relocated to nearby facilities. He emphasized that these clinics would
significantly enhance the healthcare system at the grassroots level.
Local MPA Shoaib Siddiqui also attended the ceremony.
The formal inauguration of dispensary was performed by Falah Ghaffar, the daughter
of Union Council Chairman Abdul Ghaffar Chaudhry.
During the event, the Provincial Health Minister inspected various sections of the dispensary,
including the pharmacy, labor room, X-ray room, and ultrasound machine.
CEO Health Dr Zohaib provided a detailed briefing on the revamping process.
The dispensary now offers a range of services, including OPD, antenatal care (ANC),
normal deliveries, nutrition counseling, and family planning.
A documentary highlighting the improvements and showcasing the upgraded facilities
was presented to attendees.
The event concluded with enthusiastic support from the local community, who chanted
slogans in favor of Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, and Khawaja Imran
Nazir, while showering flower petals to express their appreciation for the upgraded
healthcare facility.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt collects record tax revenue2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates 7th Digital Agriculture Census2 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes 2025 with hopes for prosperity2 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister inaugurates revamped dispensary2 minutes ago
-
Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities6 minutes ago
-
Water filtration plant inaugurated at IIUI12 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation must for effective traffic management: DPO12 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses condolence over demise of Altaf Ahmaf12 minutes ago
-
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service14 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 111 properties32 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI felicitates newly elected office bearers of PPC, KhUJ32 minutes ago