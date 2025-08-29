Punjab minister inspects flood-affected areas in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth on Friday visited Kot Moman to assess the flood situation in the area.

According to the official spokesperson here, the visit came as rescue operations continued in full swing in the flood-affected areas of Kot Moman and surrounding regions due to the swelling of the Chenab River.

Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, RPO Shahzad Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, DPO Sohaib Ashraf and others were present.

The Provincial Minister inspected a relief camp, where flood victims were being provided with food, drinking water, tents, and medical facilities.

On the occasion, the DC briefed the Minister that over 4,500 people have been shifted to safer locations from the affected areas of Kot Moman.

He said that the water flow at Kot Moman has started decreasing, but emergency measures are still in place to tackle any situation, adding that the district administration, police, rescue teams, and other institutions are working around the clock to assist the affected people.

Muhammad Wasim informed that emergency measures are being taken to shift people to safe locations, establish relief camps, and provide medical facilities.

The Minister assured that the affected individuals would face no difficulties and would be provided with all possible facilities.

He appreciated the services of the Pak Army, Rescue 1122, district administration, and other departments for their assistance in helping flood victims.

Sohaib Ahmad Barth said that the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has directed emergency measures to be taken in the affected areas. "The government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people, including relief and rehabilitation", the minister concluded.