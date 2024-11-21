Open Menu

Punjab Minister Lays Foundation-stone Of Net Zero Energy Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Punjab minister lays foundation-stone of Net Zero Energy Building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman laid the foundation-stone of the Net Zero Energy Building of the Energy Department, on Thursday.

The nine-storey building covering an area of seven kanals at College Road Gulberg will be completed in two years. Due to energy efficient and use of environmentally friendly materials, the emission of greenhouse gases from the state-of-the-art building will be reduced by 62 percent on average.

The building also has a capacity to store up to 15,000 gallons of rainwater. A modern system of heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be installed for minimum use of energy.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities concerned to complete the project soon. Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Mansoor Azam, Secretaries of Energy, Communications and Works departments were also present on this occasion.

