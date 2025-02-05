SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Ushaar & Zakaat Punjab Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he reiterated that both the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brethren.“We will never give up the support of our Kashmiri brothers,” the minister asserted, emphasizing that no power in the world could deny Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

Calling upon the United Nations (UN), Rana Munawer Ghous Khan urged global institutions to actively work toward resolving the Kashmir issue, alongside the Palestinian crisis, through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

"A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is only possible by implementing the concerning UN resolutions in true letter and spirit," he concluded.