Punjab Minister Reviews Eid Security Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced comprehensive security measures for Eid-ul-Azha.
During a visit to the Provincial Intelligence Control Room at the Interior Department on Sunday, he assessed the monitoring systems for Eid. He emphasized enhanced security protocols, stating that all district activities will be overseen by officers stationed at the Home Department’s control room. He highlighted that unauthorized cattle markets and the burning of animal waste have been strictly prohibited throughout the province.
Additionally, a ban has been enforced on proscribed organizations collecting sacrificial skins.
During his visit, the minister was briefed by relevant officers, including Special Secretary Interior Fazal ur Rehman, Deputy Director Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and Assistant Director Tahir Mehmood, who outlined the monitoring and enforcement strategies designed to ensure a safe and orderly Eid-ul-Azha celebration.
