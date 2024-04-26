Punjab Minister Stresses Importance Of PDMA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the significance role of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in disaster prevention and management.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at the PDMA office here on Friday. He highlighted the directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to closely monitor PDMA's performance and ensure effective coordination among all relevant departments and administrations.
During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the ongoing monsoon season and its potential impact on the province.
The safety arrangements in light of the recent rains were thoroughly reviewed, emphasizing the importance of timely measures to safeguard human lives.
DG PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, reiterated the agency's commitment to utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of areas affected by natural calamities. He emphasized PDMA's readiness to tackle various challenges, including floods, COVID-19, dengue, drought, smog, and heatwaves, attributing these challenges to the effects of climate change.
The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of inter-agency coordination and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of disasters on the province.
